CUET-UG is becoming a popular option: UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar

On 15 December 2022, NTA announced the schedule for CUET-UG giving sufficient time for the universities and students to be prepared. The application process started on 9 February 2023, and the last date was extended from 12 March 2023 to 30 March 2023. This extension allowed more universities and students to opt for CUET-UG.

UGC Chairman, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, "In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. Out of 16.85 lakhs, 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form—an increase of 4.0 lakh students. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG."

He further said, "We have also seen an increase in the number of participating universities. In 2022, it was 90, but in 2023 it rose to 242. This significant rise indicates that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in UG programmes."

Out of 13.99 lakhs who will sit for CUET-UG in 2023, 6.51 lakhs are females, and 7.48 lakhs are males. While in 2022, out of 9.90 lakhs who submitted application for CUET-UG, 4.34 lakhs are females, and 5.56 lakhs are males. Compared to 2022, this year, the increase in female students is 50% compared to 34% in male students.

The five central universities which have received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG in 2023 are in the following order: the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. The same order was maintained in 2022 too.

The top three states from which the largest number of students will appear in CUET-UG 2023 are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. The same three states were the top three states in 2022 too.

There is a considerable jump in the number of students from the Jammu and Kashmir region. In 2022, a total of 13021 students took CUET-UG from this region. But in 2023, this number is 82655 representing an increase of 6.3 times.

From the north-eastern region (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim), the number of students who will take CUET-UG has increased by 31% as compared to 2022. While 59,208 students took CUET-UG in 2022, it is 77,365 in 2023.

Among the five states in South - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, the largest number of students from Kerala will attempt CUET-UG. In 2022, 37303 students from Kerala applied for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number reached 56,111, indicating an increase of 51% compared to 2022. The second largest number of submitted applications in 2023 is from Tamil Nadu, which stands at 24,462 – an increase of 45% compared to 2022.

Last year students from 59 countries submitted their applications for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number increased to 74 countries, with 1000 students spread across Europe, Asia, America, and Gulf countries.