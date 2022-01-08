  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam scholarships, awards for students

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
x

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 

Highlights

All India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Welfare Society is giving the application form of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Scholarships and Bright Students Award 2022, for School Students from Class IV to X boys and girls.

Hyderabad: All India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Welfare Society is giving the application form of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Scholarships and Bright Students Award 2022, for School Students from Class IV to X boys and girls. The award and the test will be conducted online with 100 multiple choice questions. The test will be in all the languages. The time duration is 120 minutes.

Exam date: 29th April 2022

Fee: No fee

Last date of registration: 31st January 2022

For more details, contact 8500212306, Francis Dais, Secretary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X