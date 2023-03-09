Drones used to map Antarctica to monitor effects of climate change

Researchers have been using drones to map large areas of Antarctica this summer in efforts to monitor the effects on vegetation due to climate change, according to a new study.

The drone-derived imagery is being used by researchers from Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia and collaborators to evaluate the fragile ecosystem, particularly moss beds, and changes in the extreme environment. For almost two months, the field team was based in Antarctica, with indications the drones they piloted captured unprecedented high-resolution imagery of vegetation and biodiversity in protected areas.

The vision taken from Antarctic Specially Protected Areas (ASPAs 135 and 136), not far from the scientists' base settlement of Casey Station, identified areas with moss and lichen not previously picked up by satellite, the study said. The study is published in the journal Conservation Biology. QUT Centre for Robotics researcher Juan Sandino, who specialises in mechatronics and automated remote sensing systems, helped develop and deploy the drones, classifying Antarctic vegetation at low altitude.

"Piloting these flights was at times challenging; however all the systems performed well under extreme cold conditions," he said. He said working in Antarctica demanded rigorous physical preparation and had additional logistical pressure of ensuring the heavy equipment was operational. The project is co-led by QUT Professor Felipe Gonzalez and Auckland University of Technology Professor Barbara Bollard.

The project's key aims included monitoring the vegetation through smart sensors and artificial intelligence, modelling microclimates, and producing accurate maps of protected areas and other ice-free regions.