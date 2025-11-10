Enhancing design and skills for vocational workforce

Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Autodesk announced collaboration with a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance digital design and make skills among faculty and trainers in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India. The initiative aims to strengthen the digital capabilities of trainers and educators, enhance employability skills in students, and prepare India’s workforce for the evolving needs of industries, such as architecture, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

According to design and make Report 2025, 52% of Indian organizations surveyed say that AI-related skills will be their top hiring priority in the future. Over the next three years, this partnership will align skill development with rapid advancements in AI, industry innovation, and emerging career pathways by combining Autodesk’s global Design and Make expertise with DGT’s national leadership in vocational education. Through this MoU with DGT, Autodesk will extend its professional-grade software to educators and students across more than 14,500 ITIs and 33 NSTIs, enabling instructors to skill the large number of young learners while strengthening digital design and manufacturing capabilities across India’s vocational ecosystem.