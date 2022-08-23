Entrepreneurship essential in developing nation's economy

Entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation, Haryana Lieutenant Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said here on Monday.

He said India has been an incubator for innovations and entrepreneurship for centuries. "Entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation. Today innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country. For this skill has to be promoted in every field," he said. Entrepreneurs will play an important role in 21st century India, he said.

Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, was speaking as a chief guest at the 'entrepreneurship encouragement programme' at the Kurukshetra University. He said India is a country of youth, whose 65 per cent of the population is below the age of 35. "The possibilities of sustainable development in entrepreneurship can be increased only by providing skills to the youth," he further said.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) envisages holistic, future-oriented, job-oriented and skill-oriented education. Kurukshetra University is doing a lot of work in the area of incubation, start-ups, skill development and entrepreneurship," the LG said. Speaking on the occasion, Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that no country can progress economically without entrepreneurship development.

"Many economic and social problems, such as poverty, unemployment, wealth inequality, low productivity, low standard of living can be got rid of by the development of entrepreneurship," he said. Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said today self-employment is a big challenge for the country, but the government has accepted this challenge and schemes are being implemented to bring the country forward again in the field of entrepreneurship and self-employment.