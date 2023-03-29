Envisaging refined medical education

Medical education is an ever-changing field and versatile in nature. The needs of training medical personnel have to be renewed constantly in order to be in touch with the recent advancements in the scientific fraternity.



The need of the hour is to curate a medical curriculum that is clinically oriented to impart quality health education that will shape top-notch professionals who will cater to the emerging diaspora of ailments.

Proposition of NMC



Keeping in view of the above, the prestigious regulatory board of examinations of India, the NMC – National Medical Commission, has proposed a new pattern of examination – the NExT exam, slated to replace the existing NEET exam for medical graduates.

What's NExT?



The proposed NExT exam will be a standard pattern for all students and shall assess a medical student thoroughly by putting them through a rigorous evaluation process wherein they have to go through a combination of objective type questions encompassing all the clinical and non-clinical subjects, followed by a practical examination, carefully formulated to scrutinize their clinical acumen.

It is divided into two parts, NExT-1 & NExT-2. NExT-1 will focus on MCQ solving skills of students. It consists of 6 papers spread across 3 days, where 3 major subjects with 120 questions and 3 minor papers with 60 questions. NExT-2 is a practical exam which the student has to clear to qualify the step 2.

NExT-1 will be conducted by NMC, while NExT-2 by the local universities. NExT-1 will be conducted at the end of the 4th Year of MBBS, whereas NExT-2 will be conducted at the end of the internship. The score and rank of NExT-1 will decide the PG seat allocation of each student.

This meticulous screening process is designed to establish an outstanding medical curriculum and evaluation process that maintains standards on par with medical education being imparted by our esteemed counterpart nations like the USA, UK and Australia.

Such a type of filtration ensures that only crème la crème of the medical graduates are granted a license to proceed forward to cater to the population's needs.

DocTutorials – Your success partner

In view of the above, it is pertinent to have rigorous tutelage of medical professionals, who will in turn provide a holistic approach towards health care delivery.

We bring forward the 'DocTutorials' app, a meticulously tailored, one-stop platform designed to meet all your needs as a budding medico.

We prepare and train medical graduates for NEET PG, FMGE, and SS examination. We present you with our esteemed group of faculties, experts in their respective fields, who will be your constant support to get you through the brutal battle of covering a humongous course and simplify the concepts for you to have them at your fingertips.

Our application is furnished with crisp videos and carefully curated subject-wise question banks that will enable you to grasp the concepts and revise them subsequently. You can bookmark the concepts you wish to revisit and solve Daily MCQ's to keep in touch with the subjects.

Strategic training



Regular Grand tests, Elite tests and Subjects tests have been provided on the platform, carefully formulated according to the various exam patterns, which help you assess your level of knowledge.

Furthermore, a leaderboard is presented based on the ranking after each test to show where you stand in the competition. This helps to keep you motivated and on track with your preparation.

Revision plan

As a part of exam preparation, revisiting the concepts covered in previous examinations is imperative. The same has been comprehensively explained by our expert faculties so that you do not miss out on any vital topic.

Striking visuals

Our videos are embellished with visually captivating animations to make you grasp the concepts better as visual memory plays a pivotal role in retaining information; this gives an edge over the existing platforms.

Our plans



You can browse our various plans and select the best one for you! We also provide custom modules for ease of comfort to cater to your academic requirements.

Success stories

DocTutorials takes immense pride and privilege to produce top rankers in competitive exams like NEET PG, FMGE, INICET, NEET SS & INISS from our students. We are ever grateful to our esteemed subscribers and Doctutorians who have bestowed us with continuous faith and loyalty.

Student redressal

We are available 24×7 for any technical-related issues and queries and will ensure that all your issues are resolved at the earliest.

The team of DocTutorials endeavours to be your constant companion and welcomes all medical aspirants on this journey from a budding medico to becoming an established clinical expert in your dream medical specialisation and wish you all the very best!

Do visit the following link to know more - www.doctutorials.com

(The author is director at DocTutorials)