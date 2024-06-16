‘Will develop tourism on lines of Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan

Rajamahendravaram : State tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh said that special efforts will be made to make Andhra Pradesh a tourism hub like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala.

He received a warm welcome from TDP, Jana Sena and BJP activists on Friday on his first visit after taking oath as minister. A huge road show was organised from Nidadavolu to Rajamahendravaram on the occasion. He spoke of tourism potential of the state, plans to highlight the historical significance of Pithapuram, represented by Jana Sena chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan among other issues in an interview with The Hans India.

Q:What are the advantages and attractions of Andhra Pradesh for the development of tourism?

A:River banks like Krishna, Godavari and Penna are major spots of natural beauty and attraction in our state. The state will be developed in terms of tourism in the two-tiered system of temple tourism and eco-tourism.

Q:What is the Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala model for the development of tourism?

A:Taking inspiration from the way tourism has been developed in the desert state of Rajasthan, efforts should be made for the development of tourist places and improvement of facilities in our state. Similarly, Gujarat should also be kept in mind. Why is it not possible in Andhra Pradesh, which has many places of natural beauty and infrastructure, when the tourism sector is developed there despite the disadvantages?

Q:What are you going to develop Pithapuram represented by Pawan Kalyan on behalf of your department?

A: Priority will be given to developing Pithapuram as a spiritual and tourism circuit. Pithapuram has Sripada Vallabha Anagha Datta temple, Pada Gaya Kukkuteswara Swamy temple, Puruhutika Shakti Peetham, Kunthi Madhavaswamy temple, famous Bangarupapa Dargah, Andhra Baptist Church with 120 years of history, famous Umar Alisha Peetham, Uppada beach and Jandhani Saree Market which showcases the craftsmanship of handlooms.

All these will be developed as tourist and spiritual centres and efforts will be made to make Pithapuram a leading centre on the tourism map. Our leader Pawan Kalyan prominently mentioned this issue during the election campaign. He also emphasised the international branding aspect of Uppada handloom products. Because of this, Pithapuram will attract global attention and there is a chance to become a global tourist and shopping hub.

Q:Are you optimistic of implementing election promises of NDA?

A:We are 100 per cent confident. The alliance’s top leaders are also committed to implementing every promise made. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already implemented five election promises through his signatures. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took five years to raise pension from 2,000 to 3,000. Chandrababu increased it from Rs 3,000 to RS 4,000 with a single signature. He signed the first Mega DSC file immediately after coming to power. Land Titling Act, skill census and canteen files were also signed immediately after taking charge. Through these, the CM sent a strong message of his commitment to implement the promises.

Q:When will the guarantee of free bus travel for women come into effect?

A:Implementation of free bus travel for women, three free cylinders per year, etc., will be discussed in the Cabinet. The study on these has already started.

Q:Will your government also resort to politics of vendetta like the previous government?

A:Our government is determined not to engage in vendetta politics and act according to the law. But if the wrongdoers are allowed scot-free, it becomes a habit. Therefore, culprits will be punished according to the law. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made this clear in the informal meeting held with the ministers. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also said the same. Our priority is to provide good governance to the people.

Q:Your response to the criticism of YSRCP since your government came to power?

A:Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is speaking baselessly. His comments on EVMs are against the spirit of democracy. While he was in power, all sections suffered a lot. Opposition was constantly harassed, leaders arrested or placed under house arrest. No jobs, high prices and industries were chased out of state. Loot of natural resources and corruption reigned supreme.