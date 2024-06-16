Live
ECHO holds walkathon
Highlights
Enabling Child and Human Rights for Seed Companies (ECHO) successfully organised a walkathon commemorating World Day against Child Labour recently in Hyderabad. The event was aimed at raising awareness about child labour in the seed industry and promoting ethical practices.
The walkathon received enthusiastic participation from over 300 individuals representing various seed companies. R Venkat Reddy, National Convener of MV Foundation, flagged off the event. The walkathon was jointly organised by the member companies of ECHO, namely Glocal, Bayer, Syngenta, East-West Seed India, BASF, Advanta, HM Clause and SeedWorks.
