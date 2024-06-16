Live
Vijayawada-Mumbai flight daily service commences
Vijayawada : Much awaited Vijayawada-Mumbai Air India flight services commenced from Vijayawada airport on Saturday. There is a demand for a long time for the Vijayawada-Mumbai flight services because a large number of traders and professionals of the private companies and students travel to Mumbai for various purposes.
Vijayawada former MP Kesineni Nani, Machilipatnam MP V Balashouri, Andhra Chamber of Commerce and Industry made tireless efforts to start the Vijayawada-Mumbai flight services that will be very useful to a large number of people living in the capital region.
Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowri along with the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni launched Vijayawada-Mumbai Air India services from Vijayawada airport on Saturday evening.
Speaking to media Balashouri said Vijayawada international airport will be developed to meet the requirements of the capital region and efforts are on to operate more flight services. Balashouri said Andhra Pradesh will achieve rapid development under the new government.
He stressed upon the need for operating more international flights from Vijayawada airport to destinations like Singapore and Dubai for the convenience of the passengers. He said Vijayawada-Mumbai will be useful to the passengers particularly the business community and hoped the floating will be high because Vijayawada is the capital.
He stated the new terminal building works will be completed soon. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni said Vijayawada airport will be developed as a big international airport and international connectivity flights will be operated from the airport.
Mumbai-Vijayawada-Mumbai sector with A-320 aircraft will start at 3.55 p.m. at Mumbai and will arrive at Vijayawada Airport at 5.45 p.m. Flight will depart from Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 9.00 pm. The passenger capacity is 180.
The two MPs have welcomed the passengers. The MPs along with the Airport staff celebrated the launching of services and handed over the boarding passes to the passengers. TNTUC state president G Raghurama Raju, Minority Cell general secretary Md Fataulla, Telugu Mahila vice president Shaik Asha and others were present in the programme.