Explore the world of books

New Delhi: British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is present at the 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair. After a hiatus of three years, the favourite haunt of book lovers has returned. This is an exciting time for bibliophiles, as they can once again indulge in their passion for reading and discover new books and authors.

British Council's pavilion at the fair is offering something for everyone. Book collectors and enthusiasts can add to their collections and explore rare and unique titles. For avid readers, it is a chance to discover new authors and genres and expand their literary horizons. And for children, it is a wonderland of stories, illustrations, and activities that can spark their imagination and creativity.

So, it's time to make space on your bookshelves, as British Council brings a plethora of exciting books and activities that are sure to captivate and inspire you. Here are four reasons why you should not miss a chance to visit the British Council's pavilion:

Discover the Joy of Reading



At British Council's pavilion, you will be able to access the fine collection of their library, thus, providing an opportunity for children and adults to discover new books and authors. With a wide range of books on display, booklovers can explore different genres, including fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, graphic novels, and more. Popular series for children like Geronimo Stilton, Thea Stilton, Harry Potter and books from renowned authors like PG Wodehouse, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Elif Shafak etc. are also on display to encourage reading.

Moreover, the visitors can avail exclusive offers and gifts for all the British Council's new and loyal library members. There is also a book sale from the library collection with exciting prizes to inspire alove of reading.

Learn the Art of Storytelling

Storytelling is a powerful tool for children's imagination and language development. The visitors will gain access to storytelling sessions that will capture their imagination and take them on a journey of wonder and discovery. Through this, children will learn new words, expand their vocabulary, and develop their listening and comprehension skills. These sessions are meant to promote learning and provide a fun and interactive way for kids to explore new worlds.

Show Your Creativity and Win Prizes



Children and adults will get an opportunity to showcase their creative and writing skills through competitions like 'poster-making' and 'short essay writing'. The poster-making competition for children on the theme of "The Contribution of Women in Literature" and a short-story writing contest for adults on the theme of "Women Empowerment" will celebrate the achievements and contributions of women and educate everyone on the issues related to gender and equality.

Such competitions will help them learn and enhance skills such as creative thinking, writing, and artistic expression. The participants need to physically submit their entries at the British Council pavilion by March 5, 2023. The top three winners in each competition will win exciting prizes.

Beyond Books: Discover more about Climate Change and Mental Health



The visitors will explore the world of books to learn about and educate themselves on important themes like mental health and climate change. Activities like sessions and open mics will help people gain insights into mental health issues, such as stress, anxiety, and depression. Quizzes for kids and adults around climate change will help to test their knowledge and understanding and encourage them to further explore the topics. By engaging in these activities, visitors can not only gain knowledge but also become more aware and responsible.