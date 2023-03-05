Get ready for futuristic workplaces

The year 2023 is expected to mark a significant shift in the way the world works. Today, the world of work is different from what it was in the past decade as several factors like technological advancements, changes in societal values, demographics, and shifts in global economic conditions continue to shape and transform the world of work. With technology advancing at an unprecedented rate, it's critical that both job aspirants and employers stay ahead of the curve.



Keeping up with the evolving workplace in 2023

As boundaries between physical and digital realms continue to blur, workplaces are metamorphosing into hybrid spaces. Remote work, automation, and artificial intelligence are among the many trends that are shaping the future of work. Companies that are able to adapt and embrace these changes will be the ones to survive and thrive. The future of work is exciting, but it's also full of challenges. Those who are willing to take on these challenges and learn from them will be the ones who succeed in the evolving workplace of 2023.

The rise of intelligent workplaces

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the world of work in ways that were once unimaginable. From automating routine tasks to creating new job opportunities, AI is bringing about sweeping changes in the functioning of workplaces. This allows companies to increase efficiency and reduce costs while freeing employees to focus on more complex and value-added tasks.

AI is making the task of capturing, sharing, and maintaining data among globally located teams easier. Furthermore, it enables telerobotics, leading to more employees being able to perform complex jobs remotely. For instance, a mechanical engineer can fix a pipe leak without having to go anywhere physically. According to research by Accenture, human-machine collaboration is expected to enhance productivity and revenue by 38 per cent. There is a dire need to enable the young workforce to keep up with the rapidly changing careers landscape driven by AI.

Simulating job-readiness in virtual reality

AR and VR are transforming the world of work in ways that were once unimaginable. An impactful benefit of AR/VR is the ability to train the workforce in a safe and cost-effective way. For example, in the healthcare industry, medical students can practice surgeries and procedures in a virtual environment, before performing a procedure on a real patient. Virtual simulations can be used to train employees in other industries, such as manufacturing, where workers can learn how to operate complex machinery much before they get acquainted with the real equipment. A PwC research predicts that VR & AR have the potential to add £1.4 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Collaborating in the metaverse

According to a study by Gartner, it is anticipated that by 2026, 25 per cent of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, and entertainment. The metaverse is expected to be a substantial contributor to making workplaces futuristic. Enterprises will be able to collaborate, train, and work together in a virtual environment that mimics the real world. The metaverse can be leveraged to host virtual conferences, meetings, job fairs, recruitment drives, and even employee onboarding. With features such as office and product tours, interactions with employees, and immersive job experiences, the metaverse can serve as a bridge between students and employers, providing a more hands-on and engaging way for potential employees to experience future careers.

The workplaces of tomorrow will be powered by smart technologies making them more advanced, more efficient, and more productive. With emerging technologies revolutionizing how organizations work, connect, and engage, job aspirants will have to chart nonlinear career paths to keep up. The young workforce needs to be prepared for what lies ahead. The development of digital skills with an emphasis on critical thinking and problem-solving abilities will be crucial to meet the demands of the evolving employment market. The upcoming workforce must be equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and mindset to succeed in the future career landscape.

(The author is Chief Growth Officer, Veative Group)