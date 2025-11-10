Global educators reimagine internationalisation at 4th annual international conference and global summit

The 4th Annual International Conference and Global Summit (AICGS) 2025 opened at LPU under the theme “Internationalisation Reimagined – Shaping the Future of Higher Education Together.” The three-day event brought together over 60 international delegates from 25 universities across 15 countries, including the USA, UK, Russia, Norway, South Korea, Bangladesh, Germany, Italy, and Canada, to deliberate on new models for international academic collaboration.

The conference focused on the evolving landscape of global higher education, exploring how institutions can strengthen cross-border cooperation in teaching, research, and innovation. Discussions centered on the need to move beyondtraditional notions of internationalisation, such as student exchanges, toward deeper engagement through shared curriculum design, joint research initiatives, and collaborative responses to global challenges.

In his keynote remarks, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), highlighted the need for universities to prepare students not only to study globally but also to “think, work, and live globally.” Speakers from several partner institutions echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that true internationalisation involves co-creation of knowledge and the integration of diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Among the participating delegates, Dr. Anna Tyshetskaya from HSE University, Russia, and Dr. Marty Martin from Drake University, USA, underscored that meaningful academic collaboration should extend beyond mobility programs to include intercultural learning, shared research, and capacity building.

Panel discussions held during the summit addressed pressing issues such as “Rethinking Internationalisation in Higher Education: Beyond Mobility and Partnerships” and “Geopolitics and Global Education: Navigating Academic Collaboration in an Era of International Tensions.”

Experts examined the challenges and opportunities posed by global political shifts, digital transformation, and the growing demand for inclusive and sustainable international partnerships.