Growth drivers hold the key

The new age growth drivers being the most literate are now a force to reckon with in any organization. Leadership, drive, think tankers, market & tech savvy with a strong foothold on the market and a greater connect with stakeholders have a unique mind of their own.



The work environment sizzles with passion and energy with the new age invaders in every niche area. They are a value add in any industry and make things work. Understanding the mindset of a new age generation is something which calls for a lot of questioning. The reason being their own steadfast devotion to the craft and the passion with which they deliver needs a word of praise.

Almost all industries have the young latent talent at the helm of affairs and decision making. With them as the leaders, a positive vibrant culture is enveloping. The culture is redefining the workplace as a versatile set up of functioning. The importance of social learning and cumulative growth with development, and the best communication techniques make the generation more empowered.

The new generation wizards are exposed to the most advanced digital devices be it the mobiles & operating devices and are net savvy in this super racing age with tech being the focus of change. Referred to as the new entrants popularly they share great bonding on all spheres are self sacrificing & self sustaining. Most of them enjoy good competitive perks and remuneration, with a great drive for energy and workmanship with constant enhancement of skill sets and improvement to be on the top.

One key way to attract the young latent talent pool is extensive use of social media, transparency, focus on company ethics and values, by tapping outstanding talent. They also have an innate penchant for giving the best output at work and excel.

By giving them consistent opportunities for growth, company's can foster a good sporting collaborative approach. Engaging in this vibrant community has many perks as they add value and are a force to reckon. Engagement drive in many companies is changing as they are morale boosters to the organizations growth story.

The best growth drivers of a country in terms of economic growth and productivity, lies in the new young generation who are shaping the market metrix curve index. With 55% of them occupying the work arena, they account for the highest workforce across different industries.

They have defined a newfound approach with digitalization to conduct business and generate immediate results. Be it shopping, retailing, health or the food sector, they have redefined the market and customer centric strategic approaches with convenience, swiftness and user friendliness.

Between online and offline platforms, the access to online modes is most preferred by them. Convenience and comfort with costing and quality time is most preferred. When it gets comfortable being digital, high preferences of online shopping, using gadgets or even cooking is handled by them with ease.

Some unique traits



♦ Being awesome

♦ Excellent communicators

♦ Act in the spur of the moment

♦ Listening

♦ Glorifying audience

♦ Multipliers diminishers

♦ Bind teams

♦ Inclusive leadership

Largest generation, spenders, socially well connected, workforce drivers, loyal customers who have a great influencing ability. They matter a great deal as they have a definite impact in terms of income building and driving the growth corridor of the nation apart from building a sound income for themselves. Innovation, best practices, ease of doing business, redefining price, thrust on value parameter and building community spirit through inclusiveness is a crucial ingredient.

With ample opportunities being created to endure to a larger community with ample benefits and comforts, they are driving the social impact fullness with a cumulative high on reach, value proposition and raising the standards of living. With greater power and the right parameters, this new age generation will drive the growth story way ahead by giving a new definition to inclusiveness, standards and a new growth trajectory across all industries. So, here they are to create an impactful focus on the paradigm shift of new norms of creators and sustainers.

The hallmark of any successful generation of value adds in terms of business interests, growth and productivity, scalability, and sustaining in the most competitive market where innovations are consistent in all areas is enthusiasm.

The ability to beat all odds and emerging successful is not easy; only with the right moves can one gain an edge. The new age reckoners have coined and redefined the work zones and are now driving the trajectory to greater heights. May the new generation be an emerging voice as the rising stars that are a threshold to count on?