Happiness depends on essential skills

Food and culinary skills



All living organisms, plants, animals and we human beings need energy to carry on with the process of living which comes from food. Animals go in search of food and plants make their own food and they both support us too in many ways. We have evolved and developed the art of making tasty, mouth-watering dishes.

To eat is a necessity but to eat intelligently is an art. There is no sincere love than the love of food. Among all the domestic arts and skills there is nothing that can stand along with this art of palate. Able to arrange and cook your food is the most essential life skill along with education.

With the expanding world and people travelling far and wide in search of livelihood the knowledge of cooking has become the necessity to survive. It makes you less dependent and more confident. The art of cooking does not any more remain the monopoly of women. In fact, it was never. It was practised even by men.

Two characters in Hindu Mythology were great cooks One is Bhima, the second among the 5 Pandavas in Mahabharata, and the other is Nala, who is being mentioned in Mahabharata in Vana Parva. Bhima is believed to have cooked first the famous dish 'Aviyal'. Nala was blessed with various powers by Indra, Vayu, Agni and Yama. He used these powers in making various dishes and wrote them in his book 'Pakadarpanam' for humanity.

Food may be the only universal thing that has the power to bring everyone together irrespective of culture and country. All most all know and have an idea of cooking. If someone says 'don't know cooking ', it means that they can't make tasty food. A hungry stomach does not look for taste. Most disasters in the kitchen are either because you are over confident, under confident or disinterested. Cooking is an art but art for surviving is very important. When you are away from home eating outside food day in and day out, all three meals cost your health dearly.

Learning to cook and having good or not so good culinary skills is a very essential life skill that everyone should have. It's always said and believed that homemade food ensures and assures you of what you are consuming and aids in maintaining a healthy life style. Frequent consumption of fast food quite often results in serious health issues. There are no two opinions regarding this fact.

Knowing how to cook and having an understanding of the nutritious value in the food you make gives chance to people to make healthier food choices. It's important for youth to learn and have knowledge of cooking and develop cooking skills. It's not enough to know cooking, it is more important is to enjoy while cooking. Excessive amount of fat in adolescents and youth which results in obesity will have adverse effect of obesity, which justifies the need to make your meal. The three pillars of good health are food, sleep and self-control.

Planning, organising, purchasing food items and preparing snacks and preparing meals all come under cooking. Cooking is just not an easy job as it appears. The art of cooking is very scientific. There are many technical skills involved in it as handling of knives, storing, using ovens, gas stove, blenders and many more techniques involved in preparing delicious foods. If its Indian food you have to think of spices and garnishing.

For beginners who think to be independent regarding the food start with a simple basic recipe you think is manageable. Find the recipe from friends, cousins or on net. Plan and budget the food costs and time that would be used to prepare. From lighting the gas burner to switching it off needs careful execution. In between safety around the kitchen and safe handling of

food is an important consideration. You need to learn to take necessary steps to clean the food items to be cooked. Clear and clean properly the equipment used. Do not leave clearing and cleaning for after preparation. It's just not possible to do later as you are either too eager to eat or too tired. Don't leave the kitchen untidy that puts off your mood and interest. Learn to clear while the cooking process is mid-way. Use your management techniques you learnt in life. The best part is yet to come that is tasting for which people are eagerly waiting to joke and make fun of all the effort you have put in, if you are with a group. Cooking becomes a great social activity and enjoyment. Laughter is brightest where food is best. Cooking is all about people.

If you know cooking it means you are independent and can live anywhere in the world. Cooking is learning too because while at work you learn to follow instructions, learn about good nutrition and eating habits, learn to be careful with health. The most important is you learn not to waste food as you know how much you struggled to bring it on to your table. A balanced diet is a must for all. Food is essential for our bodies to develop, replace and repair cells and tissues. It produces energy to move, work and think. It protects against and protests and fights infection and helps in recovering from illness. For sustaining healthy and active life diet should be planned on sound nutritional skills.

Prevention is better than cure. The earlier a person begins to eat healthy and balanced diet, the more he or she will remain sound mentally and physically.

It's difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating homemade food.

You need food to think and act. People who love to eat and cook food are the best people. The art of cooking without the loss of nutrients, food consumption at the right time and in a proper way are essential for being healthy. A healthy mind stays in a healthy body. Cooking is like Love. It's an addiction. Cook to save your life.