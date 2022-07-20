How Ed-Tech is shaping students' future?

The global EdTech market is rapidly evolving and is estimated to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of over 16 per cent from 2018 to 2030. At the same time, digital spending is growing faster. Spending on digital technology is expected to reach $342 Billion by 2025. Technology is transforming the classroom through AI and ML solutions to enhance the learning experience for students and fill the skill gap in a better way. We must contemplate how we can future-proof the learning experience that is more adaptable for future generations. Here's how E-learning solutions are changing the world:

Democratising education

With multimedia, audio, video, PPT, infographics and other innovative ideas, EdTech provides an enriching experience for students and teachers. AI and ML techniques have been incorporated into the education sector to level the game. With EdTech, students can choose an area of study and build their educational plan around that.

Personalised experience

AI & ML tools facilitate inclusive learning by encouraging every child to learn at their own pace and carve a unique learning curve. Pedagogy is changing drastically as technology becomes integral to the learning sector. The global customized learning market is estimated to grow to USD 7.2 Billion by 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for personalized learning solutions and the need for customized educational programs tailored to meet individual learning needs.

Flexible, 24x7 accesses

With the help of technology, it is now possible for students to access educational material on their smartphones. EdTech offers the ultimate flexibility of continued learning anytime and anywhere.

Auto-grading

With EdTech, evaluation of tests and publishing grades become more manageable, more accurate and faster. Automation helps teachers manage their time more effectively as it ensures that teachers spend less time grading and more time assisting students in identifying and overcoming their learning gaps.

Gamification in learning

Gamification is a great tool that pushes students to challenge themselves and learn their courses effectively. To make learning a more seamless and fun experience, it facilitates the real-life application of learnt concepts and provides instant feedback while promoting collaborative learning.

Integrated learning platform

EdTech provides an integrated learning platform that allows students, teachers, parents, and school administrators to communicate effectively, expands the scope of learning resources, and helps share them easily. The virtual assistant helps set up alerts for exams, homework and access metrics regarding performance and achievements.

What's in the classroom of the future?

A smart classroom with E-learning is the best platform to share and access content in all formats, such as images, videos, PDFs, slideshows, docs, etc. Audiovisual sessions and webinars have become the new normal. Today :

v 83 per cent of the global customised learning market is estimated to grow to USD 7.2 Billion by 2030or instructional or informational content



v Chatbots and AI are the future of digital learning. Chatbots technology helps provide interactive E-learning and fun learning activities for students.

v The FAQs make it easier and more comfortable for students to ask questions and obtain immediate answers.

v 74 per cent of users prefer chatbots when looking for answers to simple questions

v 43 per cent of users between the ages of 16 and 64 use voice search and voice command on various devices

Learning can be a completely different experience with EdTech. With bright and innovative learning content and intelligent tutoring systems, the students can expand the horizon of their knowledge. Students get an opportunity to use virtual reality for developing analytical thinking, critical skills, problem-solving approach, etc.

Summing up

Technology is transforming the way we learn today. Traditional schools underwent a significant transformation during the pandemic and adopted the technology. The choice in teaching and learning methods gives the freedom of choosing what suits the learners based on their needs. EdTech has made learning more flexible and user-friendly, changing how young minds perceive education in a dynamic world.

(The author is the CEO of Next Education)