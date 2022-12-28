How important is skill to become a designer 

In every aspect of our life from fashion to the products we use, design is applied. With the evolution of digitalization, a career in the field of design has fetched lots of popularity globally. Designers are individuals who make an object or a property look appealing and they are masters of the craft of creativity. Whether it be a product, interior, fashion, graphic, game, web, UX & UI Designer they need certain skills to master their art. For them, their skills act as their bread butter.



As the growth rate of the design industry is expanding it becomes more challenging, aspirants need to procure some skills to become a successful career in the design industry. Because the design industry is looking for shrewd experts who are daring to face challenges and explore new initiatives. The following skills are important for designers-

Sketching, is the gateway for your idea from your brain to the paper, to be shared and seen and executed. It is a tool that has its role in various types of design. It is the layout of your idea that makes the execution easy.

Importance of sketching

The role of sketching differs from art to art. If you are creating digital art, it will vary depending on if you're creating Web sites, identities, illustrations, product concepts, or other designs. An illustration or a logo is likely to need more sketching than a website.

Significance of daily sketching for improving the visual presentation

Sketching sparks, the initial creative desire to complete the project you had in mind. Sketches are a quick way to create the basic composition of your illustration. There is always that creative feeling when you are holding a pencil than holding a mouse. It gives you more freedom to illustrate what's in your mind on paper than on a computer. By means of drawing rough lines and shapes, you begin to use that spark of creativity within you to come up with interesting concepts that can be the initial foundation of your next awesome design work.

Another pro of sketching is that it doesn't have to happen on your work table. It can take place anywhere you need to record something, list an idea, or be inspired by your environment. You can make a series of thumbnail sketches, or they can be larger. As long as your sketches are good enough that they capture the necessary elements, drawing skill is unnecessary.

Visual presentation is important before the technical presentation

A sketch is also a very important visual communication tool. It describes your potential, to friends, new people, or clients! Through rough sketches or just showing up your sketchbook, you can easily describe what you do and your creative process for instant client work. This also saves you an enormous amount of time. Sometimes, the sketch needs to be detailed and, in that situation, you want to make sure the client is in agreement with your choice of design before moving forward.

Watching and relying less on content available on social media

With the outbreak of the pandemic, the world shifted digitally and students rely on social networking services to enhance their knowledge. For budding designers, it's important to invest less time in watching and rely on content available on social media because their field demand uniqueness and creativity.

Loving books and authenticated material for deep learning

Reading is a brain exercise. Our brain never rests even after going to sleep. The brain keeps working and processes all the information that was collected during the day. As the designer reads a book, they imagine, get humorous, sad, reason, and understand themes. This enhances their creativity, improves concentration, and helps in reducing stress. Reading also improves one's communication skills.

Numerous secrets are hidden in books, the inspirations and they get discovered by people who love reading. By reading books you can uncover the thoughts of the authors and learn more beyond their imagination. Designers face burnout if they put all their energies into the design. They should take breaks and read a book to refresh and exercise their brains.

Design believes more in the practical approach

Think of a plan's brief as a problem: a client needs information transmitted, and the correct plan will address their difficulty. The practical approach Focuses on solving problems with practical examples. Aspirants have to rely on their understanding and imagination to figure out what is being taught.

Methodology

Visual planners are important students because they have to think about how different plan components work together and how to best communicate significance while adhering to plan norms. This involves planning statistical surveys, conceiving, developing thumbnails, generating ideas, and evaluating plans.

(The author is the Academic Head, Academy of Fashion And Art (AFA))