How new era education startups aim to meet rising demand for tech positions

Edtech has gained popularity over the past decade as a vital innovation to address the problems with the world's current educational system. The idea that imparting education will be heavily supported by technology is backed by the edtech sector's explosive expansion. Even though the pandemic set many industries on a disastrous course, it provided the edtech business with its decisive edge and a great push.



During Covid-19, there has been a significant surge in the demand for tech expertise because of the widespread adoption of technologies in sectors like BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), Retail, Consumer, Healthcare, Manufacturing, etc. IT, ML and AI start-ups have also multiplied and are actively seeking candidates with relevant skill sets and experience.

In 2021, job postings for tech positions such as senior software engineer, software engineer, and full-stack developer increased by 70%, 33%, and 10%, respectively, according to a survey by the global job portal Indeed.

To meet this increasing demand, edtech businesses are providing chances for working people to upskill so they can keep up with the rapidly evolving tech industry. According to a recent LinkedIn survey, nearly 63% of professionals have increased the amount of time they spend learning online to improve their abilities or reskill themselves to remain relevant.

Considering the growth prospect, the new age Ed start-ups will be able to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India.

The traditional mindset about career and advancement can be given a fresh direction courtesy edtech-based learning

India has been working hard to raise the bar for education because it has a knowledge-based economy. With more young people looking for and expecting flexible employment opportunities, the demand for tech-savvy, competent talent is at an all-time high, boosting these initiatives even more. As a crucial pillar of the country's development, investment in education, human resources, and training is necessary. A workforce with a high level of expertise would strengthen India's economy and ensure prosperity. This can be accelerated by technological advancements.

The rise of automation and the need for new skills to equip the workforce for the future are interrelated. It has become crucial for educational institutions and governments to modernise the conventional course structure and focus on mature and emerging technologies that are expected to redefine the way the World functions. Digital interventions to support the learning experience, facilitate better understanding and enable practical development exposure are redefining the entire learning experience to a level that conventional systems can't match.

Enabling school students

Access to high-quality education is still a problem for many students, and in a lot of areas is limited to the currently offered traditional academics, which do not satisfy the criteria of future employment. The foundation for a lifetime of learning is established in school, and integrating technology into the delivery of education keeps students better engaged and can-do wonders for their upbringing and holistic development.

The use of digital and smart classroom technologies helps students learn, understand, and visualise topics. They enable students to better understand underlying logics as compared to rote learning and apply them to real world situations. Language learning platforms have also really developed and through AI enable students to enhance their communication skills by engaging in real time conversations with systems. EdTech also facilitates development of skills like innovative conceptualization, decision-making, problem-solving, leadership, and managerial training.

Edtech companies are giving working individuals the option to upgrade their skills

The youth of the nation must urgently develop new skills as the economy and technologies continue to advance. Academics with enhanced skills are in high demand. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, 97 million new jobs will be created as a result of the rapidly evolving dynamics between technology and the employment market. The survey also notes that by 2022, 42% of the fundamental skills required for current employment are anticipated to change. Because of this, the only way to keep up with the pace of the always changing corporate environment is to reskill and up skill.

Companies are now concentrating on hiring highly qualified, future-ready employees who can keep up with the pace of change that technology is bringing to the workplace. Based on this trend, the government is also emphasizing skill-building opportunities and integrating cutting-edge technologies into its educational practices to expand access to excellent education, further education, certification, and degrees online.

(The author is the Co-Founder of Hoping Minds)