How to crack UGC-NET examination

If the preparation is started from the notification, one needs eight hours a day. But even till today, if the preparation has been not started or is not going on well it badly needs 10 to 12 hours a day from today onwards. Mere preparation of time-table is not enough. Keep aside other issues and start preparation without wasting of time. Proper attention should be given to each topic in the syllabus. Candidates can allocate time as follows.



n The entire syllabus should be divided into small units/sections.

n Determine the objective of how to complete the divided units.

n Two to three hours should be allotted for Paper-I and at least six hours for Paper-II each day.

n Analyze previous year question papers daily.

Unit wise preparation



After the candidates have ascertained their ability in the syllabus and gone through the previous year question papers, the next step is to formulate a unit wise preparation strategy. Candidates should spend more time on important units which have high weightage in UGC-NET exam. Less important units should be covered later.

Time management



Time management is a very important factor if we want to achieve anything. Just making a time-table is not enough. Preparation (Sadhana) must be completed in the right way at the right time. Before preparation, decide in advance how much time to spend on each topic. It is needed to devote some more time to the tougher topics and the repeated questions in the previous question papers.

Note down topics



It is important understand each topic and jot down the important points in a separate note book. Writing down important topics not only allows us to remember them for a long time but also to verify them when we need. The important points should be recapitulated.

Practice previous question papers



Practice previous years' question papers along with books and study materials. UGC has made these available on its website. These question papers can be accessed through the link https://www.ugc.ac.in/net/oldqp.aspx and https://www.ugcnetonline.in/previous_question_papers.php . By practising the previous years' question papers candidate can get a good grip and flow on the questions asked in the exam.

Mock test



Candidates should practice the study materials and previous years question papers and also appear for mock tests in between to test their practice. Some institutes/volunteer organizations conduct these mock tests. Mock tests are also available online for free. With this, candidates will understand what they are practicing and how they should improve their practice.

Don't feel anxious



Candidates should be veWWry cool and composed with confidence during the preparation is essential. It helps to learn and understand things faster. The cooler the candidates are, the longer they can remember the material they studied.

Unnecessary tension or anxiety not only takes more time to understand the topics but also increases mental stress and hinders the preparation. If the candidate is well relaxed during the preparation time, chances of success in the exam is high. So, if candidates want to stay focused during the preparation, no need to and need not be under mental stress. Meditating for 20 minutes every day can help reduce stress.

Revision



How much time the candidates should devote each day depends on the candidate's instrumental capacity. Instrumental ability of the candidate varies.

So, one should allocate time according to their ability. At the beginning of the preparation, spending much time to complete the entire syllabus as much as possible. Adequate time for revision should be planned in advance, when the exam time is approaching.

I hope that candidates will practice well and clear UGC JRF or NET by following the above mentioned suggestions.

(The author is Associate Professor, Dept. of Business Management Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar)