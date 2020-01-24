Hyderabad: 2 VNRVJIET students bag 40 lakh pay package in DENSO

Hyderabad: Two students- Y. Ritheesh Baradwaj, Electronics and Communication Engineering ( ECE) and G. Sai Veera Venkata Rohith, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) of city-based VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) have been recruited with an annual salary package of Japan Yen 62 lakh (approx Rs. 40 lakhs) each by the Denso Corporation, Japan, the world's largest automotive supplier group.



The Corporate Relation Officer, H. Vijaya Kumar, said that students from 25 select institutions were invited to participate in the online test, SWISH hackathon, and online quiz conducted by Denso group at IIIT-Hyderabad and that students from VNRVJIET stood in the first position. The recruitment process continued through a few rounds of technical interview and recruited two students from the Institute to the Software Group of Denso Corporation, with Rs. 40 lakh per annum to each. Students will be working at ADIT-J, a joint venture of Denso and Bosch, located in Aichi Prefecture in the Chūbu Region of Honshū, Japan.

Dr. D. Pardha Saradhi, Head of Training & Placement Office, revealed that three students have been recruited by Amazon as Software Development Engineers, with a CTC of approximately ₹30 lakh per annum. He added that these students will join Amazon as interns and will be inducted into full-time roles with a higher package after graduation.

Dr. C.D. Naidu, Principal, congratulated the students and said that the active teaching and learning approaches, the institute's encouragement for hackathons and competitions at local, national, and international levels have led the students to get such high accomplishments as these placements. He added that the Institute has set up a Global Relationships Office (GRO) and is also working with universities and companies abroad and that the Institute is looking forward to offering more international internships and placements opportunities for its students." Dr. B. Chennakesava Rao, Director for Advancement, Heads of Departments of ECE and CSE, Dr. Padma Shayi, also participated in the congratulatory event.