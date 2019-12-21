Hyderabad: 593 students qualify for KVPY Aptitude Test

Hyderabad: A record 593 students from Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, have qualified for the KVPY aptitude test. Out of the 593 qualified students, 517 are from the Classroom vertical, resulting in a rise of an impressive 13 per cent increase from 2018 when 456 students were selected.

KVPY aptitude test helps to identify students with exceptions research skills and encourage them to take up a career in the same. This is to ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country.

Congratulating Aakashians, Aakash Chaudhry, Director & CEO at Aakash Educational Services Ltd and Founder & Trustee at Plaksha University, said, "We at AESL believe in imparting quality test preparatory services to students. We are glad to share that 593 students from Aakash have qualified for KVPY aptitute test this year, which is considered among one of the toughest examinations in India. Congratulations to all the students for performing well in KVPY. We are delighted that the hard work put in by our students and faculty has paid off."

Selection of the students to KVPY is made from those studying in XI standard to 1st year of any undergraduate program in basic sciences having aptitude for scientific research. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in an aptitude test and an interview round. Firstly, a merit list is prepared based on the students' performance in the aptitude test and the shortlisted students are then called for an interview. The whole process of selection is screened by a committee set up at the Indian Institute of Science.

For receiving a fellowship of KVPY, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered. Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.