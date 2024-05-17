 Jacqueline Fernandez to walk Cannes 2024 red carpet again

Bollywood's beloved Jacqueline Fernandez gears up to leave her mark on the iconic Cannes Film Festival in France. In an exclusive interview with the media, Jacqueline expressed her excitement about gracing the red carpet, adorned in elegance, while proudly representing BMW. Joining a league of esteemed Indian actors like Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, and Sobhita Dhulipala, Jacqueline is all set to captivate audiences with her undeniable charm and style.

This isn't Jacqueline's Cannes debut. In 2015, she attended with the Queen of Malaysia, even gracing Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration on a private yacht. With a history of Cannes glamour, she's undoubtedly ready to create more unforgettable moments.

Jacqueline's excitement is palpable. "I am super excited," she gushes, "to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level."

This year, the festival welcomes a vibrant mix of talent. Newcomers Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala stand alongside Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India, while Deepika Padukone has already turned heads in a stunning orange gown. Urvashi Rautela even teased her presence in France with captivating photos.

Amidst her Cannes preparations, Jacqueline's fans await her upcoming venture, ‘Fateh,’ directed by and starring Sonu Sood. The recently unveiled teaser promises an action-packed spectacle, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release. Additionally, her recent appearance in the music video ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ alongside Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajat Nagpal has garnered attention for its infectious energy and vibrant visuals.