Live
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
Just In
Jacqueline Fernandez to walk Cannes 2024 red carpet again
Jacqueline Fernandez joins Kiara, Aditi and Aishwarya at Cannes! Representing SE Asia with BMW, she's excited to walk the red carpet & create lasting memories.
Bollywood's beloved Jacqueline Fernandez gears up to leave her mark on the iconic Cannes Film Festival in France. In an exclusive interview with the media, Jacqueline expressed her excitement about gracing the red carpet, adorned in elegance, while proudly representing BMW. Joining a league of esteemed Indian actors like Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, and Sobhita Dhulipala, Jacqueline is all set to captivate audiences with her undeniable charm and style.
This isn't Jacqueline's Cannes debut. In 2015, she attended with the Queen of Malaysia, even gracing Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration on a private yacht. With a history of Cannes glamour, she's undoubtedly ready to create more unforgettable moments.
Jacqueline's excitement is palpable. "I am super excited," she gushes, "to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level."
This year, the festival welcomes a vibrant mix of talent. Newcomers Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala stand alongside Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India, while Deepika Padukone has already turned heads in a stunning orange gown. Urvashi Rautela even teased her presence in France with captivating photos.
Amidst her Cannes preparations, Jacqueline's fans await her upcoming venture, ‘Fateh,’ directed by and starring Sonu Sood. The recently unveiled teaser promises an action-packed spectacle, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release. Additionally, her recent appearance in the music video ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ alongside Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rajat Nagpal has garnered attention for its infectious energy and vibrant visuals.