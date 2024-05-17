Live
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
Just In
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Name Initially Missed in Cannes 2024 Post, Fans React
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram snub sparks controversy. Fans were upset as her name was initially omitted from the official post.
The famous Festival De Cannes has started its 77th edition with a lot of excitement. One of the highlights was Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looked stunning on the red carpet at the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's new film, ‘Megalopolis.’ Even though she had an injured hand, Aishwarya wowed everyone in a beautiful Falguni Shane Peacock gown.
However, there was a bit of controversy. The official Instagram account of the Cannes Film Festival posted photos of various celebrities, including Aishwarya, Omar Sy, Greta Gerwig, Nadine Labaki, Anna Mouglalis, and Irene Jacob. The caption read, "Red steps we can't refuse," but they didn't mention Aishwarya's name.
This upset her fans, who quickly commented on their disappointment. The festival team responded by editing the post to include Aishwarya's name.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a familiar face at Cannes, attending regularly over the years. This time, she was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Pictures and videos of them at the event have been widely shared and loved online.
Other Bollywood stars are also attending Cannes this year. Aditi Rao Hydari, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi,’ and Sobhita Dhulipala, from ‘The Family Man,’ are expected to appear. Their presence shows Bollywood's growing influence at this global film festival.
The 77th Festival De Cannes started on May 14 and will continue until May 25. It features many films, events, and celebrity appearances, celebrating the best of global cinema.