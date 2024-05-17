Truth will be revealed after CCTV footage of CM house & room is checked, says Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Soon after recording her statement before the magistrate, the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday took to X and said that "the truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked".

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday, and on Thursday an FIR was filed against CM Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station.

A video from the Delhi CM house of the alleged assault incident is also doing rounds on social media in which an altercation could be seen between the staff and the AAP MP.

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked,” Maliwal wrote on X in Hindi.

“Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world,” she posted on X.