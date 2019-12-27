Hyderabad: DPS organizes Safety Awareness Drive

Hyderabad: Safety is not a product but a process. DPS school believes in the safety and security of students in the campus in all areas and at all times.

As part of a special safety drive initiative, a team of experts in self-defence were invited to the school. The students were trained in the areas of baseline anomalies (find if anything is wrong around you, (Cooper color codes (to realize threat levels), different types of awareness tactics & drills, OODA.

The students of classes VIII to XII performed self-defense techniques and simple combat skills as per the tradition of the school. The chief was Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad and the guest of honour was Leela Krishna, CEO of Sundatacomm.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the guests, Director Pallavi, Principal Sunitha Rao and other distinguished guests. This was accompanied by the soulful rendition of Sanskrit slokas. The Principal warmly welcomed the revered guests of the day. This was followed by an interactive session with ShikhaGoel. Leela Krishna spoke about cyber safety and the dangers students might face by playing games like pubg and so on.