Hyderabad: Dr. Murali bags NASI Award

Hyderabad: Dr. Murali Banavoth, 39, was conferred with the prestigious National Academy of Sciences NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Awards 2019 in the field of Chemical Sciences. The award has been instituted by NASI to recognise promise, creativity and excellence in young scientists.



Dr Murali is the Assistant Professor at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH). He has also received a Citation, Prestigious NASI medal, cash award along with other benefits at NASI, from the President, NASI during the Annual General Body Meeting, at 89th Annual Session of the National Academy of Sciences, India and Symposium on 'Science and Technology based Entrepreneurship Development', held recently at NAARM, Hyderabad.