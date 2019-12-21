Hyderabad: Lakhotia Group of Institutions awarded for Best CSR Project in women's empowerment

Hyderabad: Ayesha Azhar Mujahid, CEO of the Lakhotia College of Design said that the award received in women's empowerment has enhanced more responsibility. Speaking to the media, here on Friday, she said that the college secured top position in CSR Activities and has been awarded "Best CSR project in women's empowerment at 41st PRSI National awards function.

This award has been presented by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, associated with State advisor Dr. KV Ramana Chary, CMD of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited N. Sridhar and other eminent personalities. She said that the award was the result of hard work, sacrifices, rigorous efforts made from the last 29 Years of excellence in imparting quality education to the Lakhs of students and blessings of the almighty.



Mohammed Azhar Mujahid, the founder and chairman of Lakhotia Group of Institutions (LGI) said that it is a proud movement in the history of the group of institutions. Affan Mujahid, MD of LGI while told that it can be recorded as the first Fashion Designing College in India to get Best CSR Project Award in Women's Development in the Nation. Centre Managers, teaching staff, students of all the branches and non-teaching staff were also present.