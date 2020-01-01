Hyderabad: Math Whizz held at DPS, Nacharam

Hyderabad: Math Whizz, an infotaining math event was conducted by the Class II students of DPS, Nacharam recently. This event was inaugurated by the Principal Sunitha Rao.



The participants of this event were the students and parents of Classes I and II.

This event was conducted as a part of Math Week celebration. There were many interesting games related to Math like Multiplication Race, Jump in and Jump out, Bingo, Catch me if you can...., I have... Who has, Lock and Key, You tell your birth date... I'll tell the day and Scavenger Hunt.

Apart from the above-mentioned games there were exciting Brain teasers and Science demonstrations like Electrostatic force and Indicators. All the students and parents participated with enthusiasm.