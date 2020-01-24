Hyderabad: More than 2 million kids to read together today

Hyderabad: ONRT (One Nation Reading Together), an annual event by Scholastic India, will be conducting its 13th edition on January 24, where children across the country will spend 20 minutes reading for fun and engaging in other activities that celebrate reading as an enjoyable and enriching experience.

Scholastic India was established in the year 1997, and since its inception, the organisation has strived to foster the habit of reading and creating new readers. One Nation Reading Together (ONRT) is a step in this direction.

On the event day, students will take a reading pledge written by the renowned author, Sampurna Chattarji, then read from a book of their choice for the next 20 minutes. In select schools across the country the sessions will be conducted by Scholastic authors. For each school that participates, Scholastic India will donate a book to an NGO for underprivileged children.

''We have been running this initiative for 13 years in India and it gives us immense satisfaction to see millions of kids reading for pleasure on one designated day. Such initiatives take us a step closer to our mission of 'Raising Readers' in the country'', says Neeraj Jain, M.D, Scholastic India.

''Scholastic's global commitment to get children to read and help them grow into empathetic, enlightened citizens remains the highest priority. One Nation Reading Together is a testament to that ideal'', says Shantanu Duttagupta, Publisher, Scholastic India. In a few schools, authors or a local celebrity will be invited to read and celebrate the event with the school. The students will also be asked to make a bookmark or design a book cover.

"If one has a book for a friend, one is never lonely. Books open a whole new world each time one reads. Youngsters need to fall in love with books to discover their own inner worlds. Thanks to ONRT, this message reaches kids at a very early age", said Meenakshi M Bhakuni, Principal, GD Goenka, Vasant Kunj.

In the last 12 years, over 4,200 schools and over 6 million students have participated in this nationwide event. Authors like Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murty, Gulzar, Paro Anand have marked their presence in the ONRT sessions.

This year, the registrations have crossed the 2000 mark, with more than 1600 schools participating. Not only schools, registrations for 2020 are also open to parents.

Scholastic India, a subsidiary of Scholastic Inc. has been publishing and distributing children's books and delivering literacy resources in India since 1997. Scholastic India runs a dynamic program that publishes books from the best of Indian authors and illustrators, in a variety of genres. Their authors include Gulzar, Ruskin Bond, Paro Anand, Sampurna Chattarji, Anushka Ravishankar, Siddhartha Sarma, Priya Kuriyan and more.