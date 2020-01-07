Hyderabad: Nizam College organizes short term course to empower teachers

Hyderabad: Nizam College, one of the oldest and prestigious colleges in the state of Telangana has been offering quality education to students from diverse backgrounds. As a quality enhancement initiative the Internal quality Assurance Cell of Nizam college has organised a one-week short term course on "Empowering Teachers on Teaching-Learning and Research" with the collaboration of UGC-HRDC Osmania University from January 6-11 as part of Faculty Development Programme.



Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, TSCHE was the chief guest of the programme, guest of honors were Prof. S. Ramchandram, former VC, Osmania University and Prof. B. Srinagesh, Director, Academic staff college, Osmania University. Prof Laxmikanth Rathod, Principal, Dr. Avinash Jaiswal Vice Principal, Dr. B. Vijaya Kumar, academic coordinator and Dr P. Hima Bindu, coordinator, IQAC of were also present in the inaugural programme.

The programme began with the welcome address of Principal. Dr P Hima Bindu, coordinator, IQAC in her said that the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) was designed to enhance teaching, create awareness about modern teaching tools, methodologies and acquire knowledge about current technological developments in relevant fields. To impart professional practices relevant to technical education, achieve competitive teaching and learning environment and channelize development with respect to academic qualifications and personal matters. She also said that

The major focus of the FDP is upgrading the teaching, training and research skills of teachers of all disciplines- especially those teachers who have not had an opportunity to acquaint themselves with recent developments in teaching and research methods. The programme enables participants to develop competency in general management education as well as in management research and pedagogy. Chief guest and the other speakers congratulated the college team for taking up the programme to improve the skills of the faculty which would enable them to impart quality education to students. Around 120 faculty from various colleges and universities have enrolled for the programme. Dr. Ch. Venkateshwarlu, Joint Director, HRDC, OU, Dr. P. Muralidhar Reddy, COE and heads of the departments participated