Hyderabad students explore Swedish universities at study in Sweden 2026 fair

More than 200 students registered for the Hyderabad edition of the Study in Sweden 2026 Fair, organised by the Embassy of Sweden in India to provide information about postgraduate programmes, research opportunities and higher education in Sweden.

The fair brought prospective students together with representatives from Swedish universities, allowing them to ask questions about course options, admission requirements, research, residence permits, student life and career pathways. Participating institutions included KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Linköping University.

Mårten Frankby, Counsellor at the Embassy of Sweden in India, said Sweden offers Master’s programmes in fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), life sciences, biotechnology and sustainability. He also highlighted the availability of nearly 1,000 English-taught Master’s programmes and links between universities and industry.

The programme included a presentation on studying in Sweden and a session on migration and residence-related procedures. An alumni discussion featured Shamnath Thajudeen from Jönköping University and Praveen Phani from Stockholm University, who shared their experiences of studying in Sweden and adapting to an international academic environment.

University representatives were also available at dedicated desks to answer individual questions about programme selection, application procedures and opportunities to pursue research or engage with industry.

The Hyderabad event followed the New Delhi edition of the Study in Sweden 2026 Fair. The initiative provides Indian students with information about Swedish higher education and opportunities to explore postgraduate study abroad.

Education, research and innovation form part of the broader cooperation between India and Sweden. Events such as the fair provide a platform for students to learn about academic programmes and the practical requirements involved in applying to universities overseas.