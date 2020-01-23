Hyderabad: Thanksgiving Day at DPS, Nacharam

Hyderabad: "Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude", and that's what exactly DPS, Nacharam believes and imbibes in its students from a young age. This year the Doctor parents of DPS Nacharam students were invited for the thanksgiving ceremony to show them the gratitude for their noble and selfless services.



A special assembly was conducted by the students and teachers of classes V & VI under the able guidance of Sr. Headmistress I.Sudha. The special invitees Lf. General Dr. P.Ravindranath (AVSM, VSM) and Dr. Suma – CEO, Prasad Hospital graced the occasion as the chief guests. The assembly started with a lamp lighting ceremony along with a shloka recitation – An ode to doctors.

The doctors were then shown an AV display, honouring all the doctors for their unending sacrifice and tireless efforts by the Student Tech Support team of class VI. The highlight of the programme was a dance recital by the students of classes V & VI titled "Womb of Tomb". The doctors were then taken on a ride of laughter where the students performed humorous skit titled 'Humour in Hospital'.

The assembly concluded with a heart touching song sung in ode to the doctors that moved the doctors to tears. After the assembly proceedings they were taken to enjoy a host of cultural and sports activities that were specially arranged for them to make their day at DPS a memorable one.