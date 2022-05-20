IIIT Hyderabad to offer MSIT from August

IIITH announced admissions into Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) from August 2022. MSIT program is part of a multi-university consortium created in 2001 under the umbrella of CIHL, Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning, and headquartered at IIIT Hyderabad.

Key features are: MSIT Programme to be offered in two modes - Online MSIT Programme and On-Campus MSIT Program, at the IIIT Hyderabad campus; The programme will enable one-on-one personalized mentoring in addition to conventional group learning in small classroom-sized batches; Mastery Learning: MSIT implements variable duration learning, in which the 'time-constant-outcome-variable' paradigm is replaced by the 'time-variable-outcome-constant' paradigm i.e. each student must get an A before proceeding to the next course, at their pace; Self-Paced Instruction: Personalised mentoring enables students to proceed at their speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90% or more in each subject; Personalized Examination-on-Demand: Every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.

The programme will have three semesters of coursework followed by one semester of industry practicum. The course fees of Rs 2 lakh for the online MSIT programme, and Rs 3 lakh for the On-Campus MSIT programme. In addition, students joining the On-Campus program would have to pay hostel and mess charges as decided by IIIT Hyderabad.