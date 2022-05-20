IIIT Hyderabad to offer MSIT from August
IIITH announced admissions into Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) from August 2022. MSIT program is part of a multi-university consortium created in 2001 under the umbrella of CIHL, Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning, and headquartered at IIIT Hyderabad.
Key features are: MSIT Programme to be offered in two modes - Online MSIT Programme and On-Campus MSIT Program, at the IIIT Hyderabad campus; The programme will enable one-on-one personalized mentoring in addition to conventional group learning in small classroom-sized batches; Mastery Learning: MSIT implements variable duration learning, in which the 'time-constant-outcome-variable' paradigm is replaced by the 'time-variable-outcome-constant' paradigm i.e. each student must get an A before proceeding to the next course, at their pace; Self-Paced Instruction: Personalised mentoring enables students to proceed at their speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90% or more in each subject; Personalized Examination-on-Demand: Every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.
The programme will have three semesters of coursework followed by one semester of industry practicum. The course fees of Rs 2 lakh for the online MSIT programme, and Rs 3 lakh for the On-Campus MSIT programme. In addition, students joining the On-Campus program would have to pay hostel and mess charges as decided by IIIT Hyderabad.
Applications for August 2022 batch is now open. Students can apply for the program at www.msit.ac.in. Students are invited to experience a two-week course on computational thinking to assess their suitability for the program. Upon completing this course, students will be interviewed and admitted to the program on a first come first basis.