IIM-S organises Women Leadership Programme

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur (IIM-S) organised two days of specially designed Women Leadership Programme in campus under its Management Development Programme (MDP) to 30 Women Officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. With the changing dynamics carved in by new realities in India and across the world, especially post Covid, it has become extremely crucial for businesses and non-business entities and their leaders to reinvent themselves.

There is a growing need to stay abreast in business, sustain innovation amidst disruption and continue the India growth story. Keeping this in mind, the two days of training offered guidance to adapt to the ever-changing business milieu, help socially and emotionally to keep afloat during this transforming state and assist in value creation.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director IIM Sambalpur and Keshav Rao, Director – Personnel, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

IIM faculty members and resource persons Prof Shikha Bhardwaj, Prof Atri Sengupta and Prof Bhumika Gupta imparted knowledge to the women officers of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. With rapt attention they heard about Leading self: Emotional Intelligence and Stress management, Work-life-family integration and Empathetic Communication.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur stated, "This programme is quite special to IIM-S as we believe in Inclusivity in all aspects and as an Institute we strongly contribute to an ecosystem of developing women leaders at workplace. In the present scenario of enhanced technology and post-pandemic changes at the workplace, women will get more opportunities to perform better."

Rao, Director – Personnel, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited stated, "Such programmes are not only important for higher leadership roles but also for women empowerment. It is important for organisations to develop a conducive work environment that facilitates women to perform. The other gender plays a crucial role in supporting women to lead. Therefore, it calls for a collective responsibility among family, organisations and institutions at large."

The sessions enriched and enlightened the members who could acquire knowledge about their own emotional well-being, stress management at the workplace. Improving upon emotional intelligence which helps in assisting the workforce in managing stress, building strong relationships, empathising with others, and achieving goals.