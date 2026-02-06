IIMA placements see participation from 47 recruiters

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted the first cluster of the Final Placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026, with 47 firms participating across multiple sectors. The placement process was held in a hybrid format, enabling companies to conduct interviews either virtually or on campus.

Cluster 1 was organised into six cohorts: investment banking and markets; management consulting; transformation and operations consulting; advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; and private equity, venture capital, and asset management. Recruiter participation was recorded across all cohorts.

In the management consulting cohort, several consulting firms took part, while the transformation and operations consulting cohort included companies engaged in strategy and operational advisory roles. The advisory consulting cohort also saw participation from consulting and professional services firms.

The investment banking and markets cohort included global financial institutions, while firms from the private equity, venture capital, and asset management sectors participated in the corresponding cohort. The cards and financial advisory cohort saw participation from financial services companies offering roles in related domains.

The institute stated that the remaining clusters of the Final Placement process for the PGP Class of 2026 are scheduled to be conducted on February 6 and February 9, 2026.