IIT Hyderabad placements Phase-1: 474 students receive 508 job offers

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad witnessed 508 offers (which includes 54 international offers) made from 144 companies during Phase-1 of Campus Placements held between December 1st-7th, 2022. The entire recruitment process was held in hybrid mode. A total of 700+ students have registered for placements across departments this year.

For Phase-1 of placements, a total of 13 international companies have registered, compared with about 12 international companies in Phase 1 and 2 of last year (2021-22). In addition, 54 international offers were made in Phase I, which is higher than the previous year's international offers (46 offers in both Phase 1 & 2).

The first graduating batch of B Tech in the AI department at IITH has seen an 82 per cent of placement within the 1st week of the placement process. The number of students opting for semester-long internships has also increased to 51 this year as compared to 33 last year.

The prominent hiring sectors included core engineering, IT/Software, Finance and Consulting. A lot of India-based & International based startups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. The highest package is 63.78 L, and the average package is 19.49 L as on date for the ongoing Phase-1 placements. The company Blend 360 has released the highest number of offers.

Expressing his delight on the best placements season so far, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "We believe in creating industry-ready talent with strong fundamentals, which certainly will fetch the dream jobs for the students. The various initiatives taken in the last two years, like Internship for BTech, Interdisciplinary MTech & so on, have made us achieve these numbers, and we will continuously innovate to make our students prepared to fulfil their dreams."

"Exceeding our own benchmark of the previous year in the given scenario reflects the dedicated and diligent efforts of the team, and we will ensure to have better performance in future." said Prof C Krishna Mohan, Dean (Public & Corporate Relations), IITH

This placement season started with 99 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), as compared to 82 PPOs in the previous academic year. Phase-2 of Placements will begin in January 2023. There is the same trend in international offers this year too, when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2022-23, we have received 50 international offers (as on day) from 07 companies across 2 countries (i.e., Japan & Taiwan). More international offers are expected in Phase 2. For the placement year (2021-22), we have received 46 international offers from 9 companies across 2 countries (Japan & Taiwan).