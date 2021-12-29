Hyderabad: Prof BS Murty, who took over as the Director of IIT Hyderabad on 26th August 2019, has shared the status of the 'IIT Hyderabad's Vision for 2024' with the media in Hybrid Modeon here on Tuesday in the presence of Prof C Krishna Mohan, Dean (Public &Corporate Relations), IIT Hyderabad and Mitalee Agrawal, Public Relations Officer, IIT Hyderabad.

Prof C Krishna Mohan, Dean (PCR), IIT Hyderabad, said, "We have gathered to share what all we could accomplish in last year and what all are planned to achieve in the coming three years. We request support from the public and corporations to achieve our vision in the complete sense". Further, Prof B S Murty said, "IITH has a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship on campus. In a recently released star rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, IITH has been rated four-star for its splendid performance for FY 2020-21.

It is based on various initiatives taken to firmly establish the innovation & entrepreneurship ecosystem at the IITH. A Research Park and an Innovation Park spanning 1.5 lakh sqft each are also coming up, which will be a major boost to startups and industry relations. The Institute is also introducing a series of online & industry Oriented MTech programs in the coming year. Delivering a vote of thanks, Prof C Krishna Mohan said, "We thank our stakeholders for entrusting our efforts and continuously motivating us to do better than the best. We expect to get similar admiration in future".