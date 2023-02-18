IIT-K signs MoU with Indian Bank to support innovative startups

IIT-Kanpur's technology understanding, Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Bank.

The collaboration will work together to identify innovative start-ups and extend financial support under the 'Ind Spring Board (Finance for Startups)' scheme of the Indian Bank.

The two parties further discussed the framework for identifying the start-ups for this collective effort.

According to an official release, Professor-in-charge, Innovation & Incubation, IIT-Kanpur, Ankush Sharma, said, "SIIC has a standard process of identifying promising start-ups with high-impact potential. This collaboration with Indian Bank will enable us to extend critical support to emerging Indian start-ups that will enable them to scale and accelerate their product development journey."

Zonal Manager, Indian Bank Kanpur, Vivek, added, "As a key stakeholder in the finance industry, we are proud to be supporting the modern Indian vision for an inclusive financial ecosystem nationally through this collaboration with SIIC. It is indeed inspiring to understand how innovations refine the user experience for a better and self-sustainable nation."