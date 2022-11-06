Human resource function is one of the most sought -after operation in today's changing organisations. From an operational role, HR has taken the onus of frontline strategic function. With the rising effect of artificial intelligence and automation, firms today believe that certain tools and technologies are necessary to manage employees effectively. The HR tools include a wide range of high-tech solutions which make the work less cumbersome and time-consuming. These technologies are capable of handling end-to-end HR operations from recruitment and selection to employee exit interviews.



Most of the HR tools come in the form of software that expedite all sorts of domain-related tasks, but it is important to choose the best one according to the requirement.

The benefits of implementing HR tools in an organisation are as follows

• Easy usage: automation along with a compatible user interface, allows any employee to easily use these HR tools in a snippet. Many of these seamlessly integrate with existing ERP systems and payroll software, that there is no issue of data loss. This enables managers to work smarter by reducing redundant tasks and automating daily workflows.

• Multiple access: Keeping a track of departmental activities becomes all the more, simple, as these tools provide access according to the role of the manager. This assists in streamlining communication without disturbing the other functions.

• Customised reporting: The HR tools help to avoid the mundane tasks of reporting either on a daily or weekly basis by providing an in-built system for it. It not just makes the office work productive but also ensures no time is wasted on redundant matters.

• Employee self-service: The HR based features provided by these tools also focus on the employee's journey within the organization. From the induction to the exit, each and every move of the employee can be documented automatically using these platforms. An employee portal records every activity of the employee like leaves taken, late days or performance appraisal. This acts as a transparent glass for the workers breaking the mental barriers between them and the management.

• Video-conferencing: No recruitment is possible without meeting the candidate. The complexity of screening and shortlisting is overcome by utilizing a video interview software to take quicker higher decisions. These applications help to gather important information of the candidate and find the right talent by enhancing the interview process.

• Employee recognition: To stay connected in a global organization and reward and recognize anyone anywhere is now possible. These tools reward employees with points that can be exchanged for real world gifts, cash, or gift cards. This enhances collaboration and effectively manage a distributed team, by creating a goodwill within teams and departments.

• Learning and development: Many of the HR tools provide employee empowerment through flexible and any-time learning, supporting employees to learn and reach their full potential. It upgrades employees to set their own goals and participate in their own performance management.

• Team-building: Seems unbelievable but some of the tools assist in streamlining team-bonding activities, both online and offline, that lead to employee satisfaction and commitment. It organizes and simplifies team activities for a memorable group experience and building a robust team.

At the end of the day, it has been realized that people make or break organizations. They are the intellectual capital, the most valuable asset an organization has. The good manager also understands the significance of managing culture and that makes HR's role even more important.

(The author is working as a Professor and Director at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad)