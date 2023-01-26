Importance of career counseling & guidance for students

Choosing a career is one of the most critical choices that anyone has to ever make, especially when in school and college. The joys of student life are many, but without proper direction and guidance, that might lose its worth over time if students are not made cognisant of the career paths they could aim at and prepare themselves for. Hence, the importance of career counselling and guidance is much in a student's life, and that is likely to increase as time goes by and newer fields emerge given the fast-changing dynamics.



Here are some advantages of career counselling and guidance for students.

♦Career counseling can help students navigate this complex world of career opportunities

Most students and parents have little idea about the varied opportunities that are out there for everyone to explore. However, traditional career paths and the fear of the unknown make it hard for them to look beyond. Good career counselling and guidance could help them make an informed choice when it comes to setting one's way for a career.

♦Career counseling can help students rise above parental expectations and discover their best version

Sometimes, parental expectations sideline the personal interests of children in favour of financial success. Every parent wants the best for their child, but who could actually determine what is best for the child's overall well-being? None other than the child, in the end, after good counselling and parental guidance. Until and unless there is a lucrative equilibrium between parental expectations and personal interests, a child might never discover the best version within.

♦Career counseling is not just about career path but also about developing one's personality

There are many career paths, but not all of those career paths could be one for every student. Apart from the personal interests of students, their core personality and strong and weak spots are of major concern while planning a career path. If there are aspects of personality that a student needs to work on, good counselling and guidance could figure them out through innovative methods.

♦Career counseling can help inculcate a sense of responsibility in students

The importance of career counselling and guidance lies in the fact that these things act as a guiding light but it is entirely up to students whether they wish to follow this light or not. Holding accountability for one's own actions is of great significance, and with responsibility comes accountability. Good counsellors could help students develop a sense of responsibility and accountability for their life choices and future outcomes.

Career choices, however, need not be for a lifetime. And that's the part where career counselling becomes more integral in a student's life. Rather than adding to the stress, good counselling results in positivity and action. Students are guided on how to set and achieve short-term and long-term goals, and when they know the "how", they can always determine the "what" for themselves.

(The author is the founder of Bachpan Play Schools and Academic Heights Public Schools, and he co-founded Rishihood University and Must & More Diagnostic Center)