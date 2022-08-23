Improve your mental health

Be it students, working professionals or homemakers, the pandemic has taken a severe toll on the mental health of everyone. While most of us ignore the symptoms as mere stress or burnout, the signs are deep rooted. It's important to watch out the signs, seek help and timely intervention to break free from the cycle. If you are unable to seek help, here are some simple habits that will help you improve your overall mental health.



Have a routine

Having a routine brings about a sense of productiveness. It structures our day. When you prepare a routine or a schedule to follow it makes it easier to set aside time for leisure activities as well, which brings us to our next point.

Make time for leisure

It's important to include various facets into our day. Engaging in leisure or pleasurable activities can help you de-stress and can also help break the monotony. Spend time with your pet, sign up for a hobby class or simply relax and take your mind off the routine.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness involves being present in the moment, focusing on the 'now'. It involves being aware and non-judgemental of our current state, emotions, environment. You can start practicing mindfulness by picking specific tasks or activities during which you can be mindful such as eating mindfully, where you focus solely on the food - the way it looks, the different aromas, the various flavours you can taste, the texture of the food etc. You can also pick activities like colouring or drawing mindfully.

Practice gratitude

Gratitude has been linked to increased well-being. You can practice gratitude by maintaining a gratitude log or journal where you can write things you are grateful for every day. It is important to make this a regular habit to see a long-term benefit.