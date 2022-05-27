'Indian teachers making good use of edtech tools'

Indian teachers displayed resourcefulness in using edtech tools to keep students learning and to monitor their progress during Covid-19 lockdowns so they could address learning gaps when schools reopened, according to a new post-pandemic study in the UK release on Thursday.

The research entitled 'Effective Assessment and Progress Monitoring in an Online Environment' was conducted in six countries – India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, and South Africa – to shed light into how technology for monitoring student progress needs to be improved to ensure no student is left behind. The study by London-headquartered digital media platform T4 Education, in collaboration with global research collaboration EdTech Hub, concluded that effective education technology (edtech) tools are needed to support teachers who had to rely on innovative techniques to keep students learning and monitor progress during the pandemic. "The extreme challenge placed on teachers in India and around the world to provide continuity of learning for students in a long-term emergency environment is something from which we must learn," said Verna Lalbeharie, Executive Director of EdTech Hub.

