India's 1st International Conference on Structural Steel held

Hyderabad: The Structural Steel Research Group at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has hosted the first Indian Structural Steel Conference (ISSC) at IIT Hyderabad on Thursday.

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said "The use of structural steel in India is very limited compared to the developed nations either due to lack of knowledge in structural steel design or outdated codal provisions. Therefore, it is necessary to invest more into the R&D sector to understand the science behind the behaviour of structural steel in infrastructure applications. Industries should come forward to create chair professorships at leading institutes for both knowledge creation and dissemination of structural steel to make the new generation of structural engineers feel comfortable in the design of steel structures."

"This conference aims to shed light on some of these challenges and is focused on sustainability to promote steel-intensive sustainable construction practices for a sustainable India. A galaxy of eminent keynote speakers from across the globe will present their latest research work which will create awareness among researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers". Said Prof Mahendrakumar Madhavan, Department of Civil Engineering at IITH.