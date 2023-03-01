Internshala launches internship for students

Internshala has launched its new initiative, The Greatest Stargazing Internship. The initiative brings an off-beat internship opportunity for the students of India. All college students, school students, and graduates who are interested in gaining a unique experience and doing an offbeat internship, are eligible to apply for the opportunity.

Under this initiative, 4 selected students will join us for a fully-sponsored journey to an off-beat location away from the city. It will be a 2-day expedition that will take place in a remote area with minimal light pollution. The goal of this internship is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn about the night sky and get an in-depth understanding of the field of astronomy while observing the vastness of the universe.

The selected students will be getting the opportunity to bring one friend to share the unique stargazing experience with them. They will also earn a stargazing internship certificate.

The last date of application is March 18th, 2023

Students can apply through - https://bit.ly/Stargaz.