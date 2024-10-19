Lehigh University targets 25-30% annual growth in applications from Telangana

Lehigh University, a research institution in Pennsylvania, USA, has set ambitious goals to increase student applications from Telangana by 25-30% annually over the next five years. The university, in partnership with GradRight, the world’s first Ed-FinTech AI-driven platform, aims to boost enrollment from the region by 10-15% for the 2024-2025 academic year and sustain this momentum. This initiative aligns with the rising interest in technology education in India, which is becoming a global hub for innovation.

In pursuit of these goals, Lehigh University and GradRight recently hosted the inaugural edition of NextInTech, an event designed to prepare aspiring engineering graduate students for successful careers in technology. Held in Hyderabad, Telangana, the event attracted over 200 participants, including students from more than 20 Indian universities, such as the BV Raju Institute of Technology, Osmania University College of Engineering, and Mahindra University. Participants showcased their expertise in biotechnology, chemical engineering, and computer science.

Sabrina Jedlicka, Deputy Provost for Graduate Education at Lehigh University, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: “Partnering with GradRight for NextInTech has been a rewarding experience. We are excited to welcome more Indian students to Lehigh, as we believe their talent will shape the future of global technology.”

Aman Singh, Co-founder of GradRight, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the event’s role in empowering the next generation of tech innovators.

NextInTech featured hackathons and competitions with a prize pool of INR 2 lakh, alongside panel discussions focused on bridging the gap between academia and industry. The event showcased India’s emerging tech talent and set the stage for future global collaborations in technology

and innovation.