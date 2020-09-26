Macro success with micro art

Meet the pro in micro art who bagged a place in the High Range Book Of World Records for craving a sculpture on a 0.5 mm pencil lead in the shortest time. Sushmitha Manne, a student of Malla Reddy Engineering College, started art journey in her childhood days practicing day n night to give a creative shape to her thoughts.



Previously she would take about seven hours to finish one carving, now she can do it within an hour.

Sushmitha even donates leftover pencils to the needy. She even finds time to teach slum kids who are interested in this art form. "I want to inspire others. If I, a girl who comes from a village and a family of farmers, can make it, so can you," says Sushmitha. Not only this, she's also started a gifting business where she sells intricate paper cuttings, painting and pencil art.

Speaking to The Young Hans she says "Initially, I would use chalk pieces and later shifted to pencil. My first micro art was my mom's name. I come from a family of farmers and my parents always encouraged me to become successful."

She even carved the name of Telugu cinema's actor Vijay Devarakonda, it went viral on social media. So viral that she was invited to meet Devarakonda at an event. "I presented it to him and he appreciated my work. That's one of the best moments of my career," says Sushmitha.

Sushmitha's videos and pictures began going viral and brought her the much-needed recognition. Her pencil lead carvings as small as 0.5mm are a hit among her patrons who admire her artistic talent.

Achievements

Sushmitha achieved the Karmaveera Chakra Award from IIT Delhi and a national award as 'Prathibha Shiromani' from Score More Foundation, by director Kodi Ramakrishna, who happens to be her father's favourite.

Sushmitha's products are a hit even in the US, Australia and London.











