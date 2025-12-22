Rural road transport revival likely by June 2026 from Indore: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said on Monday that a comprehensive rural road transportation system will be developed and operational by June next year at the earliest from Indore division, marking a significant step towards reviving public bus services after nearly two decades.

The Minister said the BJP-led state government will establish an efficient transport management system enabling buses to reach the villages or settlement at remotest corners of the state through public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Surveys are currently underway, with those in Ujjain and Indore, while in Jabalpur it is nearing completion.

Key features include real-time bus tracking, regulated fares, women and child passenger safety and strict enforcement to ensure buses operate only on designated routes.

The state has formed a state-level holding company, Madhya Pradesh Yatri Avam Pariwahan Infrastructure Limited, as part of preparatory efforts.

After the dissolution of the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in 2005 under the then Chief Minister Babulal Gaur due to heavy financial losses, private operators filled the void but focused solely on profitable routes, leaving rural areas underserved.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already granted approval, directing departments, including Transport, Finance, Public Works, and Rural Development, to conduct detailed studies and surveys.

Three models are under consideration; full government ownership and operation; state ownership of buses with outsourced operations; or a viability gap funding approach with private partners.

At present, only Bhopal and Indore have organised urban bus services, while Madhya Pradesh, along with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, remains among the few states without a state-sponsored rural public transport network.

The revival aims to bridge this equity gap, providing affordable connectivity for the less privileged to access markets, healthcare, and education.

Minister Singh emphasised that the initiative will revitalise economic activities in tier-2 towns and villages, fostering inclusive growth.

This development promises to transform rural mobility, ensuring reliable public conveyance reaches underserved communities across the state.