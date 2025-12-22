Italy to keep forces in Lebanon after UN peacekeepers withdraw: Defence minister

Italy plans to maintain a military presence south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon after the withdrawal of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in 2027, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crossetto said here on Monday, adding that other European countries intend to take a similar step.

During a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, attended by Defence Minister Michel Menassa, Crossetto emphasised that Italy's presence aims to support the Lebanese Army in maintaining security and stability in southern Lebanon, according to a statement released by Lebanon's presidency.

Crossetto said Italy is also keeping up diplomatic contacts to help stabilise southern Lebanon and is closely monitoring Lebanon's ongoing negotiations, stressing that continued tension in the south benefits no one and that Israel must acknowledge this reality.

Aoun said Lebanon welcomes the participation of Italy and other European countries in any force that may replace UNIFIL after its withdrawal in 2027, noting that such a force would help the Lebanese Army maintain security and stability along the southern border following Israel's withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 28, the UN Security Council extended UNIFIL's mandate for the final time ahead of its planned withdrawal. Resolution 2790, which was unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, extends the UNIFIL's mandate until December 31, 2026, before a year-long drawdown and withdrawal.

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel has been in force since November 27, 2024.

Israel has, however, continued to carry out occasional strikes in Lebanon, aimed at eliminating Hezbollah threats.

Earlier this month, the two countries held their first direct talks in southern Lebanon's Naqoura. On Friday, the two sides held talks again as part of a security dialogue, focusing on Hezbollah's disarmament and the return of residents to their homes in Lebanon's southern border villages, according to Israeli and Lebanese sources.