Making mental health support more accessible to students

Student mental health is receiving greater attention in India’s education sector, with universities introducing counselling services, wellness centres and other support systems. These initiatives reflect a broader understanding that student well-being is an important part of the educational experience.

However, the availability of counselling does not automatically mean students will seek it. Their willingness to approach support services can depend on whether they understand how the process works, feel comfortable discussing personal concerns and trust the institution to respond appropriately.

Initial findings from the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force on student mental health indicate that 44% of students either do not trust their campus administration to handle serious issues fairly or are unsure about it. The finding raises questions about how higher education institutions can make support systems more accessible and responsive to students’ concerns.

Making counselling approachable

For students unfamiliar with counselling, seeking professional help can feel like a significant step, particularly during periods of distress. Universities can help address this by introducing counsellors during orientation programmes, explaining the services available and clarifying that students can seek assistance for concerns beyond mental health crises.

Academic pressure, homesickness, relationship difficulties and uncertainty about career choices are among the issues students may wish to discuss. Regular awareness sessions and informal interactions with counsellors can help familiarise students with the available support.

Institutional communication also matters. When university leaders discuss mental health without stigma and explain the process for seeking assistance, students may find it easier to approach the relevant professionals. Where circumstances warrant it, reasonable flexibility around academic deadlines or attendance can complement existing support arrangements.

Clarifying privacy and student choice

Concerns about confidentiality can influence whether students seek counselling. Some may worry that information shared during a session could reach parents, faculty members or hostel authorities and affect their academic standing or future opportunities.

Universities should therefore explain their privacy policies clearly, including who can access counselling records and the circumstances in which information may need to be shared, such as a serious risk to someone’s safety. Students should understand these limits before beginning the process.

Counselling should also involve students in decisions about their care. Explaining available options, discussing referrals and allowing students to raise questions can make the process more transparent. Where safeguarding concerns arise, institutions must follow appropriate procedures while communicating their responsibilities as clearly as possible.

Helping faculty respond

Faculty members, academic mentors and hostel wardens may be among the first people to notice when a student appears to be struggling. Although they are not substitutes for trained mental health professionals, they can help students identify and access appropriate support.

The IC3 Student Well-being Pulse Report 2026 reports a decline in overall well-being among school students, from 62% in Grade 8 to 43% in Grade 12. While these findings concern school students rather than university populations, they highlight the relevance of well-being across educational stages.

Training can help university staff recognise possible signs of distress, initiate private and sensitive conversations, listen without judgment and refer students to qualified professionals. Staff should also understand when a concern requires urgent intervention rather than attempting to manage it independently.

Ensuring continuity of support

Trust develops through consistent experiences, not a single interaction. Long waiting periods, unclear referral procedures or limited follow-up may make it difficult for students to continue seeking assistance. Timely appointments, appropriate referrals and clear communication about next steps can improve access.

Universities can assess their services by examining waiting times, referral processes, service awareness and student feedback, while protecting confidentiality. The focus should be on whether support is accessible and responsive, rather than simply counting the number of counsellors employed.

Ultimately, campus mental health support requires more than establishing services. Clear information, respect for privacy, trained staff and reliable follow-through can help students understand where to seek assistance and what to expect. By making these processes transparent and approachable, universities can create an environment in which seeking help is a more familiar part of student life.

(The author is Executive Director, IC3 Institute)