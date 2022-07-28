MANUU, CS&IT students selected in MIET, MNCs

Hyderabad: Sixty students from the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology (CS&IT), School of Technology (SoT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have been placed in various Multi-National Companies (MNCs) as well as in Meerut Institute of Engineering & Technology (MIET), Uttar Pradesh etc with the highest package of 8 Lakhs and average package of 4 Lakhs per annum.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Prof. S. K. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar congratulated and appreciated the hard work of students as well as the efforts by the T&P Cell, CS&IT and faculty members/mentors.

Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology, Dr. Syed Imtiyaz Hassan, Head , Department of CS & IT address and faculty members also extended best wishes to selected students.

According to Dr. Bonthu Kotaiah, T&P Cell, Coordinator, Department CS & IT, SoT, the selected students are from MCA (15), M.Tech (8) and B.Tech (30) were selected in MNCs. Seven M.Tech Students were selected for MIET as Assistant Professors in the job fest organized by University Training and Placement Cell during Jashn e Baharan on July 5. The interaction with the shortlisted candidates was organized online by Dr. Sanjay Vashisth, Registrar, MIET and Puneet Agarwal, Vice Chairman, MIET on July 25.

Other MNC's where students are placed included TCS, WIPRO, Infosys, BYJU'S, MedPlus, Hexaware, Capgemini, Deloitte, Oja's innovative technologies, Principal Global Services, KPIT, Revature, Wipro, etc., situated in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bangluru, Mysore, Noida, Delhi, Gurugram.