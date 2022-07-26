MANUU holds two-day national conference 

A two-day National Conference on "Dara Shikoh's Literary and Historical Personality and its Relevance in Present Era" began today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) to mark the Silver Jubilee year. The School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology (SLL&I) is organizing the conference with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) support.

An International Conference on "Majma-ul-Bahrain of Dara Shikoh Harbinger of Pluralistic Approach towards Religion and Spirituality" is also scheduled to start tomorrow at MANUU today and tomorrow. Syed Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister of Minority Affairs will be the chief guest of the inaugural session and University Chancellor, Mumtaz Ali will deliver the Keynote address.

Prof. Fakhre Alam, Head, Dept. of Urdu, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University, Lucknow delivered the keynote address at today's conference. He pointed out the similarity between the thoughts of Dara Shikoh & famous Poet, Dr. Mohd. Iqbal. It is unfortunate that People honoured Iqbal for his ideals whereas Dara Shikoh was hanged for the same.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor while delivering the presidential address said that when we know ourselves, we also know God. Dara Shikoh also represented this philosophy.

Dr. Mir Asghar Hussain, Former Director, ED/EPS, UNESCO, Paris, Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgeer, Deccani Culture, Ambassador of Hyderabad, Dr. Narges Jaberi Nasab, Islamic Azad University, South Tehran Branch, Iran and Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Director, NCPUL were the guest speakers.

Various books, published by the Department of Persian in collaboration with Rajkumari Dhanrajgeer, were also released on this occasion. Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar was also present on the occasion. The Conference Director, Prof. Aziz Bano, Dean, SLL&I delivered a welcome address whereas Prof. Shahid Naukhez Azmi, Head, Department of Persian & Central Asian Studies (DP&CAS) convened and proposed vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, VC, AMU, Prof. B J Rao, VC, HCU, Dr. Mir Asghar Hussain, Prof. Faizan Mustafa, VC, NALSAR University, Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hyderabad, Prof. E. suresh Kumar, VC, EFLU, Shri Sunil Ambekar, Indian Educationist, Maharashtra, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, Gaddi Nasheen, Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Prof. T V Kattimani, VC, Central Tribal University of AP, Sirajuddin Qureshi, President, India Islamic Cultural Centre, ND and Amar Hasan, Eminent Scholar, Syria will deliver invited talks in International Conference. Prof. Shahid Naukhez Azmi is the Director of the International Conference. Dr. Krishna Gopal, Dara Shikoh Studies will the chief guest and keynote speaker for the valedictory session.

Bazm-e-Qawwali programme will be organized on July 26, 6.30 pm at DDE Auditorium, MANUU whereas Drama on Dara Shikoh will be presented at Open Theatre on July 27, 6.30 pm as part of the conference.